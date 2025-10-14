The Indian Awaaz

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Across Several States; Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore

Oct 14, 2025

Last Updated on October 14, 2025

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 2-3 days. According to the weather agency, conditions like thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are expected over Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Lakshadweep till Thursday. The Met department has advised fishermen not to go to the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and adjoining sea areas from today to 19th of this month.

