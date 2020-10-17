3 vaccine candidates developing well in India, one at Stage-3 trials: Health Minister

Bihar: RJD, Congress manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, scrapping ‘new farm laws’
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharief accuses Pak Army chief, ISI of ousting him and bringing Imran to power
3 vaccines candidates developing well in India, one at Stage-3 trials: Health Minister
Active COVID-19 cases in country drop below 8 lakh mark in one and a half months
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
इंडियन आवाज़     17 Oct 2020 09:23:56      انڈین آواز

AMN

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting on COVID Appropriate Behaviour with Heads and Directors of Autonomous Institutions of Department of Science and Technology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research yesterday.

Dr Vardhan applauded the great work carried out by all scientists, even beyond their mandates, and said that there are 9 vaccine candidates in the world which are in advanced stages. He said, in India, three vaccine candidates are developing well with one of them in the advanced Stage-3 Clinical trials and two others in stage–2 trials.

He expressed the hope that India will soon have indigenous production of Corona vaccine. Pointing out that the fight against COVID is not over yet, Dr Vardhan cautioned people against complacence, carelessness and casual attitude towards combating COVID-19. He stated that the next two and half months are going to be very crucial for us in our fight against Corona because of the winter season and the festival season. He said, it becomes the responsibility of every citizen to not let our guard down and follow COVID appropriate behaviour to curb spread of the infection.

Urging people across the country to follow the clarion call of the Prime Minister as part of the ‘Jan Andolan’ launched on the 8th of this month, the Union Minister appealed to the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

On India’s fight against COVID-19, Dr. Vardhan said, India is continuously recording new milestones in treatment of Covid. He said, the recovery rate is the highest in the world and the fatality rate is among the lowest and the active cases are constantly declining. He said, the government has successfully ramped up testing capacity to meet the requirements. He said, India also has now become self reliant in terms of masks, PPE kits and ventilators.

SPORTS

Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting hopeful of his team making it to play offs but not taking rivals lightly

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Despite beating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in their first leg match of th ...

Football: Garhwal, ARA play 1-1 draw, in the Hero-I league qualifier

Kalyani Garhwal were held to a 1-1 draw ARA FC as they ended their campaign in the Hero-I league qualifier ...

خبرنامہ

مرکز ریاستوں کیلئے قرضہ حاصل کرنے میں سہولت فراہم کرے گا:وزیر خزانہ

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہاہے کہ مرکز اُن ریاستوں کے لئے ...

جرمنی نے یونان اور سائپرس کے ساتھ کشیدگی پر ترکی کو تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا

جرمنی کے وزیر خارجہ نے مشرقی بحیرہ روم میں، اُن یکطرفہاقداما ...

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے متاثرہ باسٹھ لاکھ سے زیادہ افراد صحتیاب ہوچکے ہیں

حکومت نے کہا ہے کہ ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس کے صحتیاب مریضوںکی تعدا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

