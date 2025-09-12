The Indian Awaaz

Health Minister Nadda asks states to take Preventive Measures against Dengue, Malaria

Sep 12, 2025
Union Health Minister Reviews Dengue & Malaria Situation; Urges States to Step Up Preventive Measures

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Health Minister J P Nadda Thursday reviewed the current Dengue and Malaria situation in the country with a view to galvanising preventive activities being undertaken by the States.

During the review meeting, Mr Nadda took stock of the current status and key challenges in the prevention and control of Dengue and Malaria. He urged States, local bodies and communities to intensify preventive and control measures, particularly during this high-risk period, to safeguard public health.

He also issued an advisory to all Chief Ministers, urging them to remain vigilant in the coming months and to intensify preventive measures as well as community awareness activities for effective control of Dengue and Malaria. 

The Minister advised State Health Ministers to personally review the situation and prepare action plans within 20 days. Mr Nadda said the Hospitals, including those under the Central Government, must ensure adequate drugs, diagnostics, beds and mosquito-free premises. 

The Union Health Minister underlined that India has made significant progress in combating Malaria. He said the country has achieved a reduction of over 78 per cent in malaria cases and nearly 78 per cent in malaria-related deaths between 2015 and 2024. Mr Nadda informed that 160 districts have reported zero malaria cases between 2022-24.

