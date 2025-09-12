The Indian Awaaz

Anupriya Patel inaugurates National Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory Conclave in Delhi

Sep 12, 2025
AMN

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, Thursday inaugurated the National Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory Conclave in New Delhi.

The Minister also released the In-Vitro Diagnostics validation portal and protocols and exuded confidence in the new IVD validation portal. It will facilitate faster, more transparent, and industry-friendly validation processes.

Addressing scientists from 165 VRDLs across the country at the two-day Conclave being held in Delhi, Mrs Patel said, the country’s VRDLs have stood as sentinels in protecting the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

She acknowledged the key role played by these Laboratories in sequencing the virus and validating nearly one thousand 700 diagnostic commodities.

