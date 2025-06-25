Guru Purnima Celebrated with Classical Splendor at IIC

Renowned Artists Pay Tribute to Gurus through Dance and Music

By Staff Reporter / New Delhi, June 24 –



To mark Guru Purnima and the International Yoga Festival 2025, the Foundation for Krishna Kala Education Society organized a grand cultural celebration at the India International Centre (IIC), Delhi. The event paid rich tribute to the guru-shishya tradition through classical dance, music, and thoughtful discourse.

The program opened with a ceremonial lamp lighting and Guru Vandana, followed by captivating solo and duet dance performances. Artists like Shambhavi Verma, Ananya, Khanak, Pihu Piyush, Sahar Anamika Haider, and others performed Kathak, Odissi, and Bharatanatyam, drawing admiration for their dedication and elegance.

Group performances by ensembles such as Uphaar Dance Company, Ashtanayika Group, and Akhand Nupur Dhwani showcased vibrant choreography and synchronization. A special yoga demonstration led by Guru Amit Kumar Chauhan and team blended movement with spiritual energy.

Later, renowned gurus including Sangeeta Kulshreshtha, Shubham Kesari, Manvi Chaturvedi, and Rahul Gangani delivered expressive classical renditions. A symposium followed, featuring scholars and icons like Dr. Sushil Bharti, Dr. Anita Sharma, Padma Shri Nalini-Kamalini Ji, and others, who shared their perspectives on cultural heritage and guru parampara.

The evening reached its crescendo with a mesmerizing Kathak performance by Pt. Deepak Maharaj, accompanied by Shri Pranshu Chaturlal (tabla) and other acclaimed musicians. Additional highlights included Kuchipudi by Abdul Khalid and Bharatanatyam by Shreya Jyotish.

The program concluded with felicitations to all participating artists and a warm vote of thanks from conveners Dr. Anu Sinha and Capt. Shyam Kumar. The event beautifully reinforced the enduring legacy of India’s classical arts and the sacred bond between guru and disciple.

