GST revenue collection hits new record of over Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March 2021

GST Revenue collection for March 2021 has set a new record with highest ever collection of 1 lakh 23 thousand 902 crore rupees. The GST revenue collected in the last month is 27 per cent higher than that collected in March last year.

The Finance Ministry has informed that GST revenues of March are the highest since the introduction of Goods & Services Tax in the country. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 70 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction are 17 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.