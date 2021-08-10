Greece: Wildfires force Evia Island residents to evacuate

AMN / NEWS DESK

Wildfires are continuing to rip through the Evia Island in Greece, , prompting residents to flee to safety by sea. More than 2,000 people have been evacuated, with elderly residents being carried on to ferries.

Local officials said, more help was needed to fight the fires that have destroyed parts of the island. The European Union said, it was mobilizing one of its biggest responses to tackle the wildfires affecting Greece and a number of other European nations.

Greece and neighbouring Turkey have been battling devastating blazes for nearly two weeks as the region suffers its worst heatwave in decades.

Temperatures have risen to 45 Degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in Greece. A number of wildfires have struck the country in recent days. One blaze in the northern suburb of Athens is said to have subsided. On Evia, a large island to the north and east of Athens, two fire fronts have destroyed thousands of hectares of land, along with a number of houses and businesses.

A number of countries have responded to Greece’s call for help including France, Germany and the UK. The EU said member countries have now deployed nine planes, close to 1,000 fire fighters and 200 vehicles to Greece.