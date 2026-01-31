Grand ‘Jashn-e-Salahiyat-e-Unani’ Celebrated in Indore

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 12:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dignitaries Felicitated; Official Announcement of All India Unani Tibbi Congress – Indore Division

AMN / Indore

A prestigious ceremony, Jashn-e-Salahiyat-e-Unani, was successfully organised in Indore under the joint auspices of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress (Madhya Pradesh) and Al Farooq Unani Medical College. The programme was held in memory of renowned freedom fighter Masih-ul-Mulk Hakim Ajmal Khan and aimed at recognising excellence, expertise and outstanding contributions in the field of Unani medicine.

Unani physicians, researchers and meritorious students were honoured for their exceptional work in Unani medical science. Professor Saleem Akhtar, in his welcome address, introduced the dignitaries and guests present at the event.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the official launch of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress, Indore Division. In a significant step towards strengthening the professional network of Unani practitioners in the region, Professor Saleem Akhtar was appointed as the in-charge of the newly formed division.

Several awards were presented to acknowledge contributions towards the promotion of Unani medicine and academic excellence. The Shaan-e-Madhya Pradesh Award was conferred, while Dr Shahida Bano, who topped the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examination, was specially felicitated. Dr Arif Anis was honoured for exemplary medical services in the government sector.

For distinguished performance in private practice, Dr Parvez Alam Qadri was awarded, while Dr Shaini and Hakim Suleman were recognised for their special efforts in creating social awareness about the Unani system of medicine. Awards were also presented to university toppers, students who set records for best case studies, and researchers who presented research papers on complex diseases.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Syed Ahmed Khan, National General Secretary of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress, said that the objective of these awards is to boost the morale of Unani physicians. He emphasised that Unani medicine is a centuries-old system and should be practiced with a spirit of service. He also highlighted the contributions of freedom fighter Masih-ul-Mulk Hakim Ajmal Khan to the nation and to Unani medicine, and elaborated on the role of the founders of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress. Dr Khan congratulated the management and staff of Al Farooq Unani Medical College on achieving Grade-A accreditation by CHBAP.

Presiding over the ceremony, Dr Zafar Hasan said that the success of the younger generation is a guarantee of a bright future for Unani medicine. He stressed the need to work in public interest while adhering to the principles of Hakeem Buqrat (Hippocrates).

Several eminent experts, including Dr Ishtiyaq, Dr Mahfooz-ur-Rehman, Dr Sunil Wane, Dr Shahid and Dr Mazhar, were present on the occasion. The programme was smoothly conducted and anchored by Dr Nureen Abbasi, while Dr Azeem Khan delivered the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the event.