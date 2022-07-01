FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt warns education and technology companies against unfair trade practices

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has warned Ed-tech (education and technology) companies against unfair trade practices. Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh today held a meeting with the self-regulatory body India Edtech Consortium, which runs under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India, in New Delhi. Mr. Singh said that if self-regulation does not curb unfair trade practices, the government will formulate stringent guidelines for ensuring transparency.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements for the Indian Edtech Sector figured prominently. The Secretary pointed out that certain advertisements and practices do not seem to conform to prevalent guidelines and existing regulations.

