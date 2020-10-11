Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
Talks will not make China change its aggressive behaviour at LAC: US
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
Covid: Trump ‘no longer a transmission risk to others’
South Korea urges North to honor peace pacts as new weapons unveiled
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2020 04:58:53      انڈین آواز

Govt to offer urad, tur at further subsidised rates to states for retail sale

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has taken steps to cool down the recent increase in retail prices of Tur and Urad for the welfare of consumers and to augment supply of these pulses.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, in order to make the retail intervention more impactful, the price of pulses for retail intervention has been modified to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) or the Dynamic Reserve Price (DRP) whichever is lower. The Ministry said, accordingly, Dhuli Urad is being offered to States for retail intervention at the rate of 79 rupees per kilo for K-18 ( Stock of Kharif-2018) and 81 rupees per kilo for K-19. Similarly, Tur is being offered for retail intervention at 85 rupees per kilo. The Ministry said that the Central Government has made this offer to all the States and Union Territories to lift the stocks in bulk or in retail packs of 500 gram and one kilogram, depending on the requirement. The retail packs are being provided for retailing fair price shops of PDS and other marketing and retail outlets of the state government such as dairy and horticulture outlets.

The Ministry said, to moderate the price volatility of pulses and onions, especially in consuming centres, buffer stock was built under Price Stability Fund (PSF) during 2015-16 for carrying out price stabilizing interventions. Under PSF, building buffer stock of pulses up to 20 lakh Metric Tonnes was approved in the current year for effective market intervention.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Nihal Sarin wins Chess.com’s 2020 Junior Speed Online Championship

Viswanathan Anand praises Sarin AMN / WEB DESK Young Indian Chess player Nihal Sarin emerged winner ...

Swimming training and competitions to be resumed as per new SOP

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced that it will hol ...

Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya confident of his team’s continuing winning ways in IPL

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya on Saturday exuded confidence of his t ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!