Govt prioritises vaccination for people above 45 yrs of age as 88% of all Covid deaths in India in age group of 45 yrs and above

Government has prioritised vaccination for people above 45 years of age as 88 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the country are in the age group of 45 years and above. In view of this situation, the vaccination for this age group is paramount to prevent COVID-related deaths. This was stated by NITI Aayog Member (Health ) Dr. V.K. Paul. He said people fulfill two responsibilities when they get vaccinated. First, they protect their lives and second they break the chain of transmission of the infection.



Mr. Paul also asserted that India’s vaccines are safe and effective. He added that the available data demonstrates that Indian vaccines are effective against both, Brazilian and the U.K variants of Coronavirus.