Govt notifies rules mandatory for Drivers Training Centres

SUDHI KUMAR

UNION Road Transport and Highways Ministry has notified rules mandatory for accredited Drivers Training Centres. These rules will come into effect from the 1st of next month. The Ministry said, this will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enroll at such centers. The Accredited Driver Training Centres shall be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving test track to provide high quality training to candidates.

The candidates, who successfully pass the test at these centres, will be exempted from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for driving license, which is currently being taken at the Regional Transport Office. This will help the drivers in getting the driving license after completing training from such accredited Drivers Training Centres. The Ministry said, shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector and a large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations.