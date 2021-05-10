Govt issues advisory on management of fungal infection among Corona patients

WEB DESK

Government has issued an advisory on the management fungal infection among Corona patients. It said, the fungal infection Mucormycosis mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. The infection, being found in COVID-19 patients with uncontrolled diabetes and prolonged ICU stay, may turn fatal if uncared for, the Centre said.

The evidence-based advisory for screening, diagnosis and management of the disease was released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union health ministry.

Warning symptoms include pain and redness around eyes and nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomits and altered mental status, the advisory stated.