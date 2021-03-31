Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
DGCA directs Airport authorities to enhance surveillance pertaining to COVID-19 protocols
Indian Navy to take part in French Naval Exercise in Bay of Bengal
Dr Harsh Vardhan urge people to come forward for vaccination
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2021 12:10:34      انڈین آواز

Govt approves investment of Rs 10,900 crore in food processing industry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By ANDALIB AKHTER

The union cabinet today approved an investment of Rs 10,900 crore in the food processing industry under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The objective of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) is to support creation of global food manufacturing champions commensurate with India’s natural resource endowment and support Indian brands of food products in the international markets.

According the government the Scheme will be implemented over a six year period from 2021-22 to 2026-27. The scheme would facilitate expansion of processing capacity to generate processed food output of Rs 33,494 crore and create employment for nearly 2.5 lakh persons by the year 2026-27. This was announced in New Delhi by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal after the cabinet meeting.

Briefing media Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the decision will help in increasing farmers’ income and opening better avenues for them. Hailing the new farm laws, Mr Goyal said the new provisions are optional and will help farmers increase their income. Mr Goyal asserted PLI of 10,900 crores to the Food processing industry will help create more employment, build sustainable value chain and help create a robust brand value of Indian products. He said, a wide range of consultation with various stakeholders was carried out by the Ministry of Food Processing for over eight nine months before finalising the PLI scheme.

The minister said that the scheme will be implemented in the next six years, and its first component incentivises manufacturing of four major food product segments viz. Ready to Cook, Ready to Eat foods, Processed Fruits & Vegetables, Marine Products, Mozzarella Cheese. The second component relates to support for branding and marketing abroad to incentivise emergence of strong Indian brands.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Manpreet to lead 22-member Indian Hockey Team for Argentina Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Experienced midfielder  Manpreet Singh will lead the 22-member Indian  Hoc ...

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz