BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt approves Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to enhance agricultural productivity

Jul 17, 2025
Cabinet approves Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to enhance agricultural productivity

The Union Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to enhance agricultural productivity. The scheme aims to increase crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate the availability of credit. 

Briefing media in New Delhi today after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, one hundred districts will be identified in the country under the scheme, which will be based on three key indicators – low productivity, low cropping intensity, and less credit disbursement. He said, the scheme will be implemented through the convergence of 36 existing schemes across eleven departments, and other State schemes. Mr Vaishnaw said, the scheme will help one crore 70 lakh farmers of the country.

