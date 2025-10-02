Govt Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas Across India

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 9:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

SUDHIR KUMAR

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the Civil Sector to meet the growing educational needs of children of Central Government employees. This expansion reflects the government’s commitment to equitable access to quality education and national integration.

The total estimated cost for establishing these schools is ₹5862.55 crore over nine years starting from FY 2026–27. This includes ₹2585.52 crore in capital expenditure and ₹3277.03 crore in operational costs. For the first time, these KVs will include Balvatikas—three years of foundational pre-primary education—positioning them as exemplar institutions under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya scheme, initiated in 1962, was designed to provide uniform, high-quality education to children of Central Government employees, including those in Defence and Paramilitary services. As of June 2025, there are 1288 functional KVs, including three overseas (Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran), with a total enrolment of approximately 13.62 lakh students.

This latest approval complements the earlier sanctioning of 85 KVs in December 2024 and covers 17 States and Union Territories. Of the 57 new schools, seven are sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and 50 by various State/UT authorities. Notably, 20 KVs will be established in districts currently without a KV despite a significant presence of Central Government personnel. Additionally, 14 will be located in Aspirational districts, four in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, and five in the North-East and hilly regions.

Each KV will accommodate approximately 1520 students, collectively benefiting over 86,000 children. The initiative will also generate 4617 direct permanent jobs, with each school employing 81 staff members. Construction and infrastructure development are expected to create additional employment for skilled and unskilled workers.

In alignment with NEP 2020, 913 existing KVs have already been designated as PM Shri schools, showcasing excellence in pedagogy, infrastructure, and student outcomes. The expansion reinforces the government’s commitment to inclusive, high-quality education, bridging regional gaps and strengthening the national education framework.