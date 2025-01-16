The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Govt announces 8th Pay Commission for Central govt employees, Pensioners

Jan 16, 2025

Staff Reporter

The government today announced the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission for the Central government employees and pensioners. An announcement in this regard was made by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi. He was briefing the media about Cabinet’s decision.

The Minister said that the term of the 7th Pay Commission is going to end in 2026 and the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission now will give enough time to receive recommendations of the Pay Panel. He said the appointment of the Chairman and two members of the Commission will be made soon.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at a cost of 3985 Crore rupees. The establishment of Third Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO will enhance launch capacity and redundancy for Gaganyaan missions. 

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Saif Ali Khan suffers multiple stab wounds at home

Jan 16, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

South Korean President Yoon detained, refuses to cooperate

Jan 15, 2025
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Dedicates 3 new frontline Naval combatants to nation

Jan 15, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Govt announces 8th Pay Commission for Central govt employees, Pensioners

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Protected: Understanding Term Insurance Claim Settlement Ratios

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab launches SHE COHORT 3.0 to empower women-led startups

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Minister urges centre to support development of ‘Kaleshwaram-Manthani-Ramagiri’ corridor

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment