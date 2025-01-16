Govt announces 8th Pay Commission for Central govt employees, Pensioners

Staff Reporter

The government today announced the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission for the Central government employees and pensioners. An announcement in this regard was made by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi. He was briefing the media about Cabinet’s decision.

The Minister said that the term of the 7th Pay Commission is going to end in 2026 and the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission now will give enough time to receive recommendations of the Pay Panel. He said the appointment of the Chairman and two members of the Commission will be made soon.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at a cost of 3985 Crore rupees. The establishment of Third Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO will enhance launch capacity and redundancy for Gaganyaan missions.