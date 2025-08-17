Government Steps in, Opens Talks Amid Air Canada Strike

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Canadian government has intervened in the Air Canada strike, forcing the parties to the bargaining table. Hundreds of flights were suspended this weekend due to the strike that began yesterday. Canadian Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu ordered binding arbitration between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu at a news conference said, the potential for immediate negative impact on Canadians and the economy is too great. On the other hand, the Union said, Canada’s Liberal Party was violating charter rights and the intervention sets a terrible precedent.

Meanwhile, Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier says the strike will affect around 500 flights a day. The airline said it had suspended all flights, and advised affected customers not to travel to the airport unless with a different airline. Its flight attendants are calling for higher salaries and to be paid for work when aircraft are on the ground.