Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Government Steps in, Opens Talks Amid Air Canada Strike

Aug 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Canadian government has intervened in the Air Canada strike, forcing the parties to the bargaining table. Hundreds of flights were suspended this weekend due to the strike that began yesterday. Canadian Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu ordered binding arbitration between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu at a news conference said, the potential for immediate negative impact on Canadians and the economy is too great. On the other hand,  the Union said, Canada’s Liberal Party was violating charter rights and the intervention sets a terrible precedent.

Meanwhile, Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier says the strike will affect around 500 flights a day. The airline said it had suspended all flights, and advised affected customers not to travel to the airport unless with a different airline. Its flight attendants are calling for higher salaries and to be paid for work when aircraft are on the ground. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Will not let Bangladesh be a haven for extremism: Tarique Rahman

Aug 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC to unveil election action plan this week

Aug 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rape victim seeks to sue Bangladesh Army officer

Aug 18, 2025

You missed

CAMPUS

Prof Rizvi Assumes Charge as Registrar of Patliputra University, Sets High Academic Goals

18 August 2025 10:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پروفیسر ابو بکر رضوی نے رجسٹرار کا عہدہ سنبھالا، پاٹلی پترا یونیورسٹی کو نئی بلندیوں تک لے جانے کا عزم

18 August 2025 10:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Water Level Of River Yamuna Rises Above Warning Mark In Delhi

18 August 2025 10:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

18 August 2025 10:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!