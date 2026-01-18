The Indian Awaaz

Government debunks claim on minimum wage under Viksit Bharat G Ram G Act

Jan 18, 2026

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 11:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Government debunks claim on minimum wage under Viksit Bharat G Ram G Act

AMN

The government has debunked a video circulating on social media which claims that the legal minimum wage will not be determined under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act. The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has informed that the viral claim is misleading. The Unit added that there will be no reduction in the wage rate paid to workers, and legal guarantee of employment will continue as before. PIB has further urged the citizens to always rely on official sources for accurate information.

