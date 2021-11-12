Golf: Shiv Kapur and Rashid Khan tied at top at halfway stage of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chandigarh

Dubai-based Shiv Kapur and Delhi’s Rashid Khan emerged as joint leaders after the second round of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Shiv (64-68) went bogey-free for the second day in succession with a four-under 68, while Rashid (65-67) brought in a card of five-under 67 featuring seven birdies and two bogeys as both players enjoyed the joint second-round lead at 12-under 132.

Chandigarh’s Aadil Bedi (68-65) shot the day’s best score of seven-under 65 to move up five spots to third place at 11-under 133. The cut was applied at even-par 144. Sixty professionals and two amateurs made the cut.

Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul carded a second consecutive 67 to occupy fourth place at 10-under 134. Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha slipped from the overnight joint lead to tied fifth at nine-under 135 following his second round of 71.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Gaurav Ghei (Delhi) was also tied for fifth as a result of his 68 . Yuvraj Sandhu (69) was the third Chandigarh player in the top-10. He was tied seventh at eight-under 136. Olympian Udayan Mane (68) is tied ninth at seven-under 137.

Among the other well-known names in the field, former champion Ajeetesh Sandhu of Chandigarh was tied 11th at five-under 139 while another former champion Chikkarangappa of Bengaluru was a further shot back in tied 15th. SSP Chawrasia lies tied 18th at three-under 141.

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar (70), the defending champion and PGTI Order of Merit leader, is placed tied 21st at two-under 142 along with Jyoti Randhawa. Gaganjeet Bhullar was in tied 34th place at one-under 143.

The two amateurs to make the cut are Aryan Roopa Anand of Bengaluru who is tied 34th at one-under 143 and US-based Varun Chopra who is tied 51st at even-par 144.

Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh (75-72) missed the cut despite a steady even-par 72 in round two. He totaled three over 147 for the week.

Shiv Kapur, who admitted to being rusty at the start of the week having not played a tournament for about a month, seemed to have shaken off the rust as he maintained his position as the joint leader for the second straight day.

The six-time international winner Kapur, who began his round from the 10th, had a scrappy start as he made pars on the first six holes. Shiv then found the hole from a range of seven to eight feet for his three consecutive birdies from the 16th through the 18th.

On the front-nine, Kapur was steady with eight pars and a lone birdie on the sixth where he sank his longest putt of the day, a 15-footer.

Kapur said, “I was a bit scrappy today, especially on the first six holes as the conditions were a little different in the morning with the ball not traveling too far. It took some time adjusting to the different distances the ball was traveling. What I did well was make a number of par putts to keep the momentum of the round going.

Two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan jumped from overnight third to tied first. Rashid was one-under through the front-nine and then pushed ahead with a four-under on the back-nine. Khan attributed his low score to his good course management.

Aadil Bedi’s 65 brought him into contention. Bedi, who has just recovered from a wrist injury that kept him out of action from three PGTI events in September, sank a 40-footer for birdie on the 15th and converted four more birdies from a range of 10 to 15 feet.