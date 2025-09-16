The Indian Awaaz

Gold Slips Below ₹1.10 Lakh, Silver Also Declines

Sep 16, 2025

In the Indian bullion market, 24 Karat Gold was trading over 0.2 per cent down at 1,09,540 rupees per 10 grams, and Silver was trading around 0.3 per cent down at 1,28,370 rupees per kilogram, a short while ago.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October contract was trading nearly 0.3 per cent down at 1,09,076 rupees per 10 grams, and Silver for December contract was trading 0.3 per cent lower at 1,28,439 rupees per kilogram, when reports last came in.

