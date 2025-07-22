Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Gita Gopinath to Step Down as IMF’s No. 2, Return to Harvard

Jul 22, 2025

AMN

Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will step down at the end of August 2025, the IMF announced on Monday. She will return to Harvard University as a professor of economics.

Gopinath, an Indian-born U.S. citizen, made history in 2019 as the first woman to become the IMF’s Chief Economist, and was promoted to the No. 2 position in 2022. Her decision to leave reportedly came as a surprise to many within the organization and is said to be a personal choice.

During her tenure, Gopinath played a key role in shaping global economic policy through major crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war. IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva praised her as an “exceptional intellectual leader” who upheld the Fund’s analytical work with clarity and rigor during volatile times.

Gopinath expressed gratitude for the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and said she now looks forward to returning to academia to mentor future economists and advance research in international finance.

Her departure gives the U.S. Treasury an opportunity to recommend a successor, as per tradition. A replacement will be named “in due course,” according to the IMF.

