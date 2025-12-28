General election begins in Myanmar, led by ruling military

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 1:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Myanmar’s ruling military has begun a multi-phase general election, presenting it as a step toward restoring civilian governance, even as the country remains gripped by violent conflict and political repression four years after the 2021 coup.

The election process kicks off on Sunday and will be conducted in three phases across different townships through January. Authorities say the final results will be announced by the end of the month. Campaigning concluded on Friday.

However, the credibility of the polls has been widely questioned. Several participating political parties are known to have close links with the military, while major pro-democracy groups and opposition forces have been barred from taking part. This has fueled criticism from the international community, which views the exercise as a facade to legitimize continued military rule.

Since seizing power, the junta has been locked in fierce fighting with pro-democracy resistance groups and ethnic armed organizations, leaving large parts of the country unstable as voting begins.