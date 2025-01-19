Gaza ceasefire begins after little delay

AMN / WEB DESK

A six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has begun after a nearly three-hour delay following the agreement between Israel and the Islamic group Hamas.

The ceasefire was supposed to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, local time.

The Israeli military later announced it was continuing attacks in northern and central Gaza.

Israel said Hamas had not provided a list of the hostages who would be released.

Hamas cited technical reasons for the delay in submitting the hostage list.

Authorities in Gaza say 19 people were killed and 36 were wounded.

Hamas then said the names of three women had been submitted to a mediating country. The Israeli government said the list had been accepted, and the release of hostages would take place in the afternoon.

Hamas is expected to free 33 hostages under the deal. Israel is scheduled to release Palestinian prisoners and pull its forces from highly populated areas.

All eyes are on whether both sides will abide by the agreement and implement the ceasefire to end the conflict that has continued for more than 15 months.