France to help India in advanced military technologies

AMN / WEB DESK

France has emphasized partnership with India as a major pillar of its Indo Pacific strategy. It has stressed upon its continuing commitment to the Indo Pacific region as a resident power.

This was highlighted during National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s visit to Paris for the annual India-France Strategic Dialogue.

During the visit Mr Doval met French Defence Minister Florence Parly. The Indian Embassy in Paris tweeted that both leaders discussed ways to expand bilateral and regional cooperation, deal with new threats and support India’s defence Industrialisation and self-reliance. The National Security Advisor also met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

According to an official statement, India and France agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and security partnership. This will be done through enhanced intelligence and information sharing, operational cooperation, bolstering mutual capabilities and expanding bilateral exercises. New initiatives in maritime, space and cyber domains will also be pursued. France reiterated its commitment to fully support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and defence industrialisation, joint research and technology development in India.

Both the countries also agreed that emerging trends in global affairs reinforce the need for closer partnership between the two countries, including in the UN Security Council and other UN forums. Building on the successful India-France initiative on International Solar Alliance, the two sides also stressed the need to accelerate cooperation in clean energy, including civil nuclear energy and green hydrogen.