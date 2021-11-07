Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Diwali Effect: Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years
Britain approves worlds first oral pill to treat Covid-19
Govt cuts basic duty on crude edible oil
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2021 12:40:48      انڈین آواز

France to help India in advanced military technologies

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

France has emphasized partnership with India as a major pillar of its Indo Pacific strategy. It has stressed upon its continuing commitment to the Indo Pacific region as a resident power.

This was highlighted during National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s visit to Paris for the annual India-France Strategic Dialogue.

During the visit Mr Doval met French Defence Minister Florence Parly. The Indian Embassy in Paris tweeted that both leaders discussed ways to expand bilateral and regional cooperation, deal with new threats and support India’s defence Industrialisation and self-reliance. The National Security Advisor also met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

According to an official statement, India and France agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and security partnership. This will be done through enhanced intelligence and information sharing, operational cooperation, bolstering mutual capabilities and expanding bilateral exercises. New initiatives in maritime, space and cyber domains will also be pursued. France reiterated its commitment to fully support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and defence industrialisation, joint research and technology development in India.

Both the countries also agreed that emerging trends in global affairs reinforce the need for closer partnership between the two countries, including in the UN Security Council and other UN forums. Building on the successful India-France initiative on International Solar Alliance, the two sides also stressed the need to accelerate cooperation in clean energy, including civil nuclear energy and green hydrogen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

AIBA Boxing Championships: Akash loses in Semifinals, India ends campaign with a bronze medal

Harpal Singh Bedi Akash Kumar's bid for a place in the final was thwarted by Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkh ...

We have been focused on Junior Hockey World Cup for last five months: Goalkeeper Pawan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi " We have been totally focused and preparing hard for the Junior Hockey World ...

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Boa ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz