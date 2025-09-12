France Sees Fresh Wave of Blockades as Citizens Rising Costs, Political Uncertainty

AMN / WEB DESK

Paris, September 10 – Roads, intersections, and public squares across France faced blocked on Wednesday as angry citizens took to the streets to express mounting anger over stagnant wages, soaring living costs, and what they see as years of government neglect. The protests, organized under the banner of the “Everything Block” movement, come just two days after the resignation of Prime Minister François Bayrou, whose budget policies are being blamed for worsening hardships faced by ordinary French families.

For many demonstrators, the grievances are deeply personal. Household budgets are stretched to breaking point, food and fuel costs continue to rise, and wages have failed to keep pace with inflation. Amina Elrhardour, 60, who joined more than 200 people gathered in Paris’s 20th arrondissement at Place said to a news agency:“Everything is expensive, everything is increasing. Retirees and workers cannot make ends meet. The next government must finally put the poor first,”

Across France, similar scenes played out. In the southwest, a 43-year-old tour guide expressed frustration to Reuters: “I am extremely angry with the political system in France, which favors large corporations and billionaires while eroding the rights of ordinary citizens – the very ones who keep the country running.”

🚨Another CIVIL Unrest after NEPAL!!



FRANCE IN CHAOS! Protesters storm streets, demanding Macron's resignation and France's exit from the European Union (EU).! More than 200 detained, many vehicles torched



Is this the start of a NEW French Revolution? pic.twitter.com/mZWBcL7fg2 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 10, 2025

Fallout from Bayrou’s Exit

The protests were also colored by a sense of victory after Bayrou’s resignation on September 8. Dubbed “farewell parties” by organizers, demonstrations turned into celebrations in several cities. Yet the relief quickly gave way to renewed demands for change. Many see Bayrou’s fall as symbolic but insufficient, arguing that deep structural reforms are needed to ease household suffering.

Critics say Bayrou’s budget program demanded “much from those with little,” imposing austerity that disproportionately hit workers, pensioners, and low-income households. For many, his departure is an opportunity to push back against what they describe as a decades-long pattern of governments prioritizing financial markets and corporate profits over social justice.

A Country on Edge

The “Everything Block” movement, which has spread through social networks and grassroots organizing, echoes earlier protest waves, including the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) demonstrations of 2018–19. Though not as violent yet, the tone is defiant. Activists argue that public patience has run out, and warn that unless the next government quickly addresses cost-of-living issues, unrest could intensify.

Observers note that the protests underscore the fragility of France’s political climate. With Bayrou gone, President Emmanuel Macron faces growing pressure to appoint a successor who can restore trust and respond to social discontent. Yet Macron’s options are limited: any new leader will inherit not only a polarized public but also tight fiscal constraints imposed by the European Union’s budget rules.

Voices of Anger and Fear

In interviews across blockade sites, common themes emerged: food insecurity, unaffordable housing, and anxiety about the future. “We face impossible choices every time we go shopping – whether to pay rent, buy food, or keep the lights on,” said a mother of three in Lyon.

Unions, meanwhile, have signaled cautious support for the blockades but are waiting to see if the movement gains momentum. Human rights groups warn that the widespread anger is a symptom of deepening inequality that cannot be solved by short-term measures alone.

BREAKING:



The French far-left has started attacking French riot police in front of the Ministry of Interior.



The French militant far-left has promised to ”block the country” today with violent riots pic.twitter.com/iuddMrxd9X — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 10, 2025