FPIs invest ₹6,207 cr in Indian debt markets in August so far

Capital goods, infra sector, banking are the hot FPI favourites

Foreign investors pumped in 6,207 crore rupees into the Indian debt markets in August so far. However, as per the depositories data, foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, have pulled out 22,040 crore rupees from the Indian equity markets till last week ending on 22nd of August. Reversing three months of positive inflows, FPI had pulled out 17,741 crore rupees from the equity markets in July, but made a net investment of 14,590 crore rupees in June. The inflows stood at 19,860 crore rupees in May, making it the best-performing month of the 2025 calendar year so far.