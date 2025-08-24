Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

FPIs invest ₹6,207 cr in Indian debt markets in August so far

Aug 24, 2025
Foreign investors pumped in 6,207 crore rupees into the Indian debt markets in August so far. However, as per the depositories data, foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, have pulled out 22,040 crore rupees from the Indian equity markets till last week ending on 22nd of August. Reversing three months of positive inflows, FPI had pulled out 17,741 crore rupees from the equity markets in July, but made a net investment of 14,590 crore rupees in June. The inflows stood at 19,860 crore rupees in May, making it the best-performing month of the 2025 calendar year so far.

