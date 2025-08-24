Fertiliser availability is comfortable across states during ongoing Kharif season: Govt

AMN

The government has said that fertiliser availability is comfortable across states during the ongoing Kharif season. According to the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, total Urea availability is 183 lakh metric tonnes against the pro-rata requirement of 143 lakh metric tonnes, and 155 lakh metric tonnes is already sold.

The Ministry said, Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) availability is 49 lakh metric tonnes against a pro-rata requirement of 45 lakh metric tonnes and sale of 33 lakh metric tonnes has taken place.

Domestic fertilizers production has seen unprecedented growth in the past 10 years with the record Urea production. According to the Ministry, over 306 lakh metric tonnes urea production was recorded in the year 2024-25, with a growth of 35 per cent in comparison to production achieved in the year 2013-14. Over 227 lakh metric tonnes of Urea production was recorded in the year 2013-14. The Ministry said, production of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium (NPKS) fertilizers have grown from over 110 lakh metric tonnes to more than 158 lakh metric tonnes during the same period.

The Ministry highlighted that despite the geo-political situation which affected the supplies offertilizers to the country, the government has taken step to provide relief to the farmers by providing subsidies on fertilizers. Farmers are getting 45 kilogram Urea bag at MRP of 242 rupees and DAP bag at 1350 rupees. The Department of Fertilizers has ensured uninterrupted availability of Urea across thecountry by maximizing domestic production and procurement through global tenders.

States are advised to ensure effective action against black marketing,hoarding, over-pricing and diversion of fertilizers. The government has stressed that it is committed to ensure the timely and equitable availability of fertilizers to all farmers.