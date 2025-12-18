The Indian Awaaz

FM Sitharaman Introduces Securities Markets Code Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Dec 18, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today introduced the Securities Markets Code Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to consolidate and amend the laws relating to the securities markets. After the introduction of the Bill, Mrs Sitharaman proposed to refer this legislation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance for further scrutiny. She requested the speaker to take a decision in this regard. Earlier, before the introduction of the Bill, Manish Tiwari of Congress and Arun Nehru of DMK opposed the introduction.

