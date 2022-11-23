FM Sitharaman chairs Pre-Budget 2023 consultation with agriculture, financial experts

A R DAS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired third Pre-Budget 2023 consultation with the experts of agriculture and representatives of Agro Processing industry in New Delhi Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary Dr. TV Somanathan, Chief Economic Advisor Dr Anantha Nageswaran, and others.

The Finance Minister also chaired the fourth Pre-Budget 2023 consultation with the experts and representatives of financial sector and capital market.