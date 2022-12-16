FM Sitharaman asks industry bodies to highlight India’s achievements in Banking, Education sectors

95th FICCI India Annual Convention

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today asked industry bodies to highlight India’s achievements in Banking, Education and other sectors.

Speaking at the 95th FICCI India Annual Convention in New Delhi, she cited World Economic Forum data of 140 million middle-income households to be added to India’s economy by 2030 as a sign of India’s strength going forward.

WEF also projects 14 million high net individuals (HNI) households to be added by 2030. Speaking at 95th FICCI India Annual Convention in New Delhi, she highlighted several other uncertainties as well which are constraining country’s supply chains.

She, however, said the WEF projections tell where the market potential lies

The minister said that Government is providing a robust framework for use of technology so that the trading and manufacturing communities can reach out to the end customers at no additional cost.

She called on the industry bodies to showcase India’s achievements in the field of Banking, Health, Education, and other sectors. Ms Sitharaman stressed that the government will definitely use every opportunity to showcase it in the upcoming G20 summit.