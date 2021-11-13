Five soldiers, 2 civilians killed in insurgent attack in Manipur; President, PM condemn attack

AMN / WEB DELHI

Five soldiers of Assam Rifles and two civilians were killed in an insurgent attack that occurred in the remote part of Manipur. According to reports a convoy led by the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles was attacked by insurgents near Sehken village, around 60 kilometres from Churachandpur district headquarters this morning around 11 A.M.

In the incident, the wife and son (minor) of Colonel Viplav Tripathy also died who accompanied the Colonel in the return journey from the forward post of 46 AR situated at Behiang village, the last village of Manipur neighbouring Myanmar. The injured Jawans were airlifted by helicopters and treated at hospitals.

It is reported that the unidentified insurgents blasted IED and fired indiscriminately at the convoy party. The security personnel along with State Force rushed to the spot and started combing operation to nab the culprit. A source from the incident area said that the exchange of fire continued till afternoon. No insurgent group has claimed the responsibility of the incident till the filing of this report.

President Ram Nath Kovind has condemned the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy that led to the martyrdom of soldiers and family members in Manipur. In a tweet, Mr Kovind said that this cowardly act reaffirms our resolve to root out terror in all its forms and manifestations. He said we stand united with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Manipur Governor L. Ganesan, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and others condemned the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy. They expressed condolences to the bereaved families.