First-ever World Meditation Day being observed

Meditation is an ancient practice that involves focusing one’s attention on the present moment. Rooted in religious, yogic, and secular traditions across cultures, meditation has been practiced for thousands of years. Today, it is embraced worldwide, transcending its spiritual origins to become a universal tool for personal well-being and mental health.

Staff Reporter

First-ever World Meditation Day is being observed today, marking a global initiative to promote well-being, peace and mindfulness across nations. The day highlights the practice’s universal potential to address contemporary global challenges, including stress, violence, and societal discord.

Recently the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by India, to designate the 21st of December as World Meditation Day. This historic event marks the beginning of an annual global celebration of this age-old practice, revered for its benefits to both physical and mental health, and overall well-being.

To commemorate the occasion, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations organised an event at the United Nations headquarters in New York today. It was hosted by the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish. The event featured a live, global meditation session guided by renowned spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The theme of the event was “Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony. Lakhs of people participated in the session, which also commemorated the Winter Solstice, a moment of renewal and introspection. The initiative aimed to promote meditation as a way to enhance mental well-being and global peace. Mr. Harish in his address underscored that UNGA’s resolution on this day acknowledged the link between yoga and meditation as complementary approaches to health and well-being.

President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, former Prime Minister of Cameroon Philemon Yang and Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, Atul Khare also attended the event.

World Meditation Day

To raise awareness about meditation and its benefits, the General Assembly proclaimed 21 December as World Meditation Day, recalling the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

Additionally, the General Assembly acknowledged the link between yoga and meditation as complementary approaches to health and well-being.

Good health and well-being

Meditation is increasingly recognized for its contributions to mental health — a fundamental human right — and its alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development emphasize health and well-being as central to achieving sustainable development. Goal 3, “Good Health and Well-Being,” aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages, addressing key challenges such as maternal and child health, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and access to essential medicines and vaccines. This target also highlights the importance of mental health, universal health coverage, and the reduction of health inequities to build resilient and inclusive societies.