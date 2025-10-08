Final Trade Oct 7: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains for 4th Day; Profit Booking Caps Upside

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 10:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / BIZ DESK

Benchmark domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended with minor gains today Oct 7, extending their rising streak to a fourth consecutive session.

However, the markets pared intra-day gains as profit-booking in select sectors during the last hour of trade pulled indices down from the day’s highest point.

The Sensex added 137 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 81 thousand 927, while Nifty added 31 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25 thousand 108.

The broader market indices at the Bombay Stock Exchange closed mixed. The Mid-Cap index increased by over 0.4 per cent while the Small-Cap index dipped by over 0.1 per cent.

After opening on a positive note, both indices traded firm through most of the day, supported by strength in banking, auto, and metal shares. However, profit-taking in IT, pharma, and energy stocks during the final hour of trade pared much of the intra-day gains.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex settled 137 points higher, or 0.17%, at 81,927, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 31 points, or 0.12%, to close at 25,108.

Broader Markets and Sectoral Performance

In the broader market, performance was mixed. The BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.4%, outperforming the benchmarks, driven by strong buying in infrastructure and power stocks. The Small-Cap index, however, slipped 0.1% as investors turned cautious after recent sharp rallies.

Among sectoral indices:

Bank Nifty rose 0.5%, led by gains in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, amid optimism over credit growth.

Auto stocks saw steady buying, with Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra among top performers, supported by robust monthly sales data.

Metal shares gained around 0.6%, tracking firm global commodity prices.

IT stocks slipped nearly 0.3%, pressured by weakness in mid-tier tech names and concerns over US demand.

Pharma and Healthcare declined around 0.4%, following mixed Q2 results from key firms.

Energy and Oil & Gas shares traded weak as crude oil prices rose marginally in global markets.

Market Sentiment and Outlook

Investor sentiment remained broadly positive, buoyed by expectations of continued foreign inflows and easing global bond yields. However, analysts cautioned that markets may witness short-term consolidation ahead of key macro data releases later this week, including industrial output and inflation figures.

Overall, while the market continues to exhibit resilience, traders are advised to remain selective and focus on fundamentally strong mid-cap and large-cap names as volatility could rise in the near term.