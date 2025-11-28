The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 28: Markets End Flat in Volatile Session Ahead of Key Macroeconomic Data

Nov 28, 2025

BIZ DESK

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed virtually unchanged on Friday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of crucial post-market macroeconomic announcements, including industrial output and inflation data. After a two-day rally, the BSE Sensex slipped 13.71 points (0.02%) to close at 85,706.67, swinging nearly 392 points between an intra-day high of 85,969.89 and a low of 85,577.82. The NSE Nifty declined 12.60 points (0.05%) to 26,202.95.

Analysts attributed the muted movement to fresh FPI outflows, concerns over global growth, and subdued cues from Asian and European markets. Thursday’s record-high surge also triggered profit-booking, particularly in heavyweight stocks.

Sector-wise Performance

  • Power & Utilities: Weak sentiment pulled Power Grid sharply lower as investors booked profits after recent gains.
  • Telecom: Bharti Airtel slipped amid mixed global telecom trends and valuation concerns.
  • Banking & Financials: The sector saw divergence — Axis Bank declined, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India ended among top gainers on strong credit growth expectations.
  • IT: Infosys dipped as global tech spending forecasts remained soft.
  • Automobile: Mahindra & Mahindra rose on robust festive sales figures and optimistic rural demand outlook.
  • Pharma: Sun Pharma gained, supported by steady U.S. generics performance.

Market participants now await macro data signals to gauge near-term direction amid global economic uncertainties.

