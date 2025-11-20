Final Trade Nov. 20: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs; Financials Lead the Rally

AMN / BIZ DESK

Domestic equity markets continued their upward momentum on Thursday, with benchmark indices closing over half a percent higher and inching closer to their all-time highs. Strong global cues and sustained buying in heavyweight stocks helped maintain positive sentiment through most of the session.

The BSE Sensex surged 446 points to close at 85,633, after touching an intraday high of 85,801.70. The Nifty50 advanced 140 points to finish at 26,192, having earlier hit a fresh 52-week high of 26,246.65. Both indices are nearing record levels last seen in September 2024.

While headline indices remained robust, performance across the broader markets was mixed. The Mid-Cap index at the Bombay Stock Exchange slipped 0.1%, and the Small-Cap index declined 0.2%, reflecting selective investor participation. On the NSE, Nifty MidCap 100 closed marginally higher (+0.02%), whereas Nifty SmallCap 100 ended slightly lower (–0.05%).

Among index heavyweights, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were major contributors to today’s market gains. On the Sensex, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries emerged as top performers, while Asian Paints, Titan and HCLTech were the key laggards. A similar trend played out on the Nifty50, with Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv leading the gains.

Sector-Wise Performance

1. Financial Services – Top Gainer

Nifty Financial Services outperformed all sectors.

outperformed all sectors. Strong buying in banking and NBFC majors like HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv lifted the overall market.

Investor optimism was supported by steady credit demand and improving asset quality trends.

2. Oil & Gas – Strong Positive Momentum

Energy stocks, particularly Reliance Industries , boosted benchmark indices.

, boosted benchmark indices. Firm global commodity cues supported the sector.

3. IT – Mixed Performance

Tech stocks remained subdued.

HCLTech , one of the top laggards, weighed on the sector.

, one of the top laggards, weighed on the sector. Persistent concerns around global IT spending kept sentiment cautious.

4. Consumer Durables & Paints – Weakness

Asian Paints and Titan dragged both indices.

and dragged both indices. Margin concerns due to volatile raw material prices affected sentiment.

5. Media & PSU Banks – Major Laggards

Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank underperformed.

and underperformed. Selective profit-booking and valuation worries contributed to pressure in PSU banks.

Despite intraday volatility, the Indian market’s strong close reflects continued investor confidence, driven by stable global cues, sector-specific strength, and sustained interest in blue-chip counters.