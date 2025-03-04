Final Trade March 4: Sensex sheds 96pts, Nifty at 22,083; Auto, IT fall; banks shine

Sensex and Nifty ended with modest losses. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, dropped 96 points to settle at 72,989, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 fell marginally by 36 points to settle at 22,082.



In the Sensex index, the top gainers include, SBI which rose over 3 percent, Zomato increased over 2.4 percent, and TCS added over 1 percent. Conversely, among the top laggards, Bajaj Financial Services dipped 2.7 percent, HCL Tech slipped over 2.4 percent, and Nestle dropped over 1.7 percent.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 settled in negative territory on Tuesday. The 30-share Sensex settled at 72,989.93, down 96.01 points or 0.13 per cent from its previous close. The index traded in the range of 73,033.18-72,633.54 on Tuesday.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended at 22,082.65, down 36.65 points or 0.17 per cent from its previous close. Nifty50 was seen at a day’s high of 22,105.05 and an intra-day low of 21,964.60.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap100, and Nifty Midcap100 indices settled higher by 0.69 per cent, and 0.05 per cent respectively. 28 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 settled in the red, dragged by Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, and Eicher Motors with losses extending up to 4.95 per cent. Conversely, State Bank of India (SBI), BPCL, Bharat Electronics, Shriram Finance, and Adani Enterprises were among the 22 shares that settled higher by up to 3.03 per cent.

Sectoral indices on the NSE settled on a mixed note, with PSU Bank, Bank Nifty, financial services, consumer durables, media, metal, Oil & Gas, and realty indices settling higher by up to 2.37 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Auto, IT, Pharma, and FMCG were among the sectoral indices on the NSE that settled in the red with losses extending up to 1.31 per cent. Notably, the Nifty Private Bank Index settled down by marginally 0.08 per cent.