Final Trade June 30: Markets Snap 4-Day Rally; Sensex Falls 452 Pts Amid Profit-Booking

AMN / BIZ DESK

Domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Monday, breaking a four-day winning streak as investors resorted to profit-booking amid mixed global cues. Both the Sensex and Nifty closed down by nearly half a per cent.

The BSE Sensex slipped 452 points to finish at 83,606, while the NSE Nifty-50 declined 121 points to settle at 25,517. Despite the weakness in frontline indices, broader markets outperformed, with the BSE MidCap gaining 0.6% and SmallCap index rising 0.8%, marking their seventh straight session of gains.

Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 18 closed in the red. Major drags included:

Axis Bank (–2.1%)

(–2.1%) Kotak Mahindra Bank (–2%)

(–2%) Maruti Suzuki (–1.9%)

On the flip side, top gainers were:

Trent (+3.3%)

(+3.3%) State Bank of India (SBI) (+1.8%)

(+1.8%) Bharat Electronics (+1.6%)

In the sectoral performance at the BSE, 10 of 21 sectoral indices ended in the green, while Commodities remained flat. Top gainers included:

Capital Goods (+1.1%)

(+1.1%) Services (+1.0%)

(+1.0%) Industrials (+0.6%)

Sectors that underperformed included:

Realty (–0.8%)

(–0.8%) Bankex (–0.6%)

(–0.6%) Auto and Metal (–0.5% each)

Market breadth on the BSE was positive, with 2,362 stocks advancing, 1,750 declining, and 178 remaining unchanged.

At the NSE, 93 stocks touched 52-week highs, while 26 hit 52-week lows, reflecting selective investor optimism in the broader market.