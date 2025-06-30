CII Delegation Led by Sanjiv Puri Visits Sri Lanka to Boost Trade and Investment Ties

AMN

A high-level business delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), led by Sanjiv Puri—Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Ltd and Immediate Past President of CII—has arrived in Sri Lanka for a four-day visit from June 29 to July 2. The 15-member delegation seeks to deepen bilateral trade and investment relations between India and Sri Lanka.

This visit follows the momentum generated by the recent high-level business forum held during the Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s State Visit to India. During their stay, the delegation will engage in strategic discussions with President Dissanayake, senior cabinet ministers, the Board of Investment, and prominent leaders from Sri Lanka’s industry.

A key feature of the visit will be a CEO roundtable, aimed at exploring new opportunities for economic collaboration and fostering industrial partnerships. The discussions are expected to focus on key growth sectors including manufacturing, services, and technology, reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening regional economic integration and long-term cooperation.