Final Trade April 30: Sensex, Nifty trade flat in lackluster session

The benchmark domestic equity indices ended on a flat note in today’s lacklustre trading session. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, dropped 46 points to close at 80,242. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 slipped marginally by two points to settle at 24,334.



The broader market indices at the BSE ended with deeper cuts. The Mid-Cap index declined over 0.7 per cent and the Small-Cap index fell by over 1.7 percent.



In the Sensex index, 15 out of 30 companies registered losses. In the top laggards, Bajaj Financial Services slid over 5.4 percent, Bajaj Finance slipped almost five percent, and Tata Motors dropped over 3.2 percent. Among the top gainers, Maruti gained 3.4 percent, Bharti Airtel rose over 2.1 percent, and SunPharma advanced 1.4 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 15 out of 21 sectors ended in negative territory. In the top laggards, Industrials fell 1.2 percent, Services lost 1.1 percent, and Commodities slipped over 0.9 percent. Among the top gainers, Realty climbed 1.8 percent, Telecommunication advanced over 0.9 percent and Teck added 0.23 percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,938 companies declined, 975 advanced, and shares of 150 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 24 companies hit their 52-week high, while 30 companies hit their 52-week low.