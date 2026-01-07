European leaders reject US President Donald Trump’s threat to annex Greenland

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 1:10 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The capture by US forces of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has unsettled some European countries and added a potential new element of transatlantic tension. US President Donald Trump’s renewed remarks about Greenland, coming in the immediate aftermath of the US operation in Venezuela, have alarmed Denmark and reignited global debate over sovereignty and alliance politics.

Leaders from major European powers rallied behind Greenland today, saying in a joint statement that the Arctic island belongs to its people, following renewed interest by the U.S. President in taking over the Danish territory. The joint statement was issued by leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark. NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority, and European Allies are stepping up. Greenland has repeatedly said it does not want to be part of the United States.