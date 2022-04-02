FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2022 12:14:54      انڈین آواز

Emergency declared in Sri Lanka after hundreds tried to storm President’s house

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency a day after hundreds tried to storm President’s house in anger over unprecedented economic crisis. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued an extraordinary gazette yesterday declaring a public emergency in the island nation with immediate effect.

Public emergency is declared in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community as it is expedient, the gazette read. President has invoked the tough laws allowing the military to arrest and detain suspects for long periods without trial as demonstrations calling for his ouster spread across the South Asian nation.

Sri Lanka has also imposed a police curfew in Western Province for six hours. Earlier, on Thursday people gathered outside the President’s residence to stage protest over the government’s failure to address the existing economic issues in the island nation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Top stars for Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Calicut, 1 April : More than 500 athletes, including 158 women, will view for honour ...

“Our focus will be to stick to our plans against England” Hockey captain Amit Rohidas

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar, 1 April :  Captain Amit Rohidas on Friday at have been made to  emphasised ...

India a strong contender for the Gold Medal Junior Women’ Hockey  World Cup;  Sushila Chanu

Harpal Singh Bedi   New Delhi, 1 April : Veteran halfback Sushila Chanu feels that the current India ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart