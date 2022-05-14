Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold over fake or spam accounts on social media platform

WEB DESK

Business magnate, and investor, Elon Musk has said his 44billion US Dollar deal to buy Twitter is on hold after he queried the number of fake or spam accounts on the social media platform.

However, Mr Musk added later that he was still committed to the acquisition.

But analysts speculated he could be seeking to renegotiate the price or even walk away from the takeover.

Mr. Musk’s tweets sent Twitter’s share price plunging 10% in morning trade in New York.

Hours after Elon Musk put the Twitter takeover deal on hold yesterday, Parag Agrawal, CEO of social media giant put out a rare series of posts amid uncertainty and buzz over the churning within the organization in which he said he is accountable for leading and operating Twitter, and his job is to build a stronger Twitter every day.