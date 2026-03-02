The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Education Should Nurture Critical Thinking, Empathy and Integrity: Vice Prez C P Radhakrishnan

Mar 2, 2026

Last Updated on March 2, 2026 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan has said education should nurture qualities such as critical thinking, empathy and integrity among students. He was inaugurating the centenary celebrations of St. Stephen’s Higher Secondary School at Pathanapuram in Kerala.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President stressed that awareness against drug abuse must become a people’s movement cutting across all barriers. He noted that Vikasit Kerala is essential for Viksit Bharat. Educational institutions have a significant role to play in achieving this goal.

During the function, he unveiled the foundation plaque of the newly constructed school building complex and watered a sapling to be planted on the school campus and handed it over to the authorities. The Vice President also posed for photographs with students who presented the prayer song.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Airport issues travel advisory amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

Mar 1, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

Jaishankar holds talks with his counterparts from several Gulf countries

Mar 1, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

Dubai airport ‘damaged’ amid Iranian drone attacks

Mar 1, 2026

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Two Major Farmer Reforms: New Seed Act and Revised Pesticide Act in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

2 March 2026 12:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Education Should Nurture Critical Thinking, Empathy and Integrity: Vice Prez C P Radhakrishnan

2 March 2026 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India assures gradual resumption of full visa operations, says Bangladesh Minister

2 March 2026 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ख़ामेनेई की मौत के बाद अयातुल्ला अली रज़ा अराफी को सौंपी गई ईरान की अंतरिम कमान

2 March 2026 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments