Education Should Nurture Critical Thinking, Empathy and Integrity: Vice Prez C P Radhakrishnan

Last Updated on March 2, 2026 12:25 am

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan has said education should nurture qualities such as critical thinking, empathy and integrity among students. He was inaugurating the centenary celebrations of St. Stephen’s Higher Secondary School at Pathanapuram in Kerala.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President stressed that awareness against drug abuse must become a people’s movement cutting across all barriers. He noted that Vikasit Kerala is essential for Viksit Bharat. Educational institutions have a significant role to play in achieving this goal.

During the function, he unveiled the foundation plaque of the newly constructed school building complex and watered a sapling to be planted on the school campus and handed it over to the authorities. The Vice President also posed for photographs with students who presented the prayer song.