Delhi Airport issues travel advisory amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

Delhi Airport has issued a travel advisory amid ongoing tensions in the West Asia. In its advisory, the airport said westbound international flights may face delays or changes in schedule. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport. The airport has also urged passengers to rely only on official communication channels for verified information. For any updates, passengers can visit the official website www.newdelhiairport.in.