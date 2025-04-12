Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ED Takes Possession of Assets Worth ₹661 Crore in National Herald Money Laundering Case

Apr 12, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

Enforcement Directorate has initiated possession of immovable assets worth over 661 crore rupees linked to money laundering case against National Herald. The probe agency in a statement said that it has issued notices to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow. These properties were attached after extensive investigation by ED which revealed the generation, possession and use of proceeds of crime to the tune of 988 crores rupees. The action has been taken to secure the proceeds of crime and to prevent the accused from dissipating the same. The case pertains to allegations of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which once published the National Herald newspaper.


ED said that investigation revealed that, Young Indian, a private company beneficially owned by Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, acquired AJL properties worth 2000 crores rupees for a mere 50 Lakh rupees, significantly undervaluing its worth. The investigation by ED commenced in 2021, on the basis of a cognizance order issued in 2014 by the Metropolitan Magistrate Patiala House Courts in New Delhi. 

