ED summons Sanjay Raut in money laundering case

AMN

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut once again for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai chawl and related transactions involving his wife and associates.

Raut has been asked to appear before the ED at its Mumbai office by 11 am today. He has been questioned once in this case on July 1 for about 10 hours. His statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over 11 crore rupees of Raut’s wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

