Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Nov 2021 06:59:38      انڈین آواز

ED arrests Lalit Goyal of IREO for money laundering

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday arrested Lalit Goyal, vice chairman and managing director of the Ireo Group, after four days of questioning. Goyal has been arrested in connection with a case of money laundering registered by the agency at its Chandigarh branch on the basis of allegations that Ireo swindled funds of home buyers and its investors.

“Enforcement Directorate has arrested Lalit Goyal, Managing Director of M/s.IREO Group of companies under The Prevention of Money laundering Act, 2002 … in a case related to cheating and siphoning of funds of Home Buyers/ Investors and Others,” the ED said in a statement.

Lalit Goyal is a close relative of BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

T-20 Cricket World Cup: Australia lifts ICC T-20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wkts

In T-20 WORLD CUP Cricket, Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title as they defeated New Zealand in t ...

President Kovind gives away National Sports Awards-2021

Staff Reporter President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away the National Sports Awards-2021 and Adventure Awar ...

Neeraj Chopra leads star parade as President confers Awards on Sporting Heroes

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, led the star parade as President Ram Na ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz