ED arrests Lalit Goyal of IREO for money laundering

WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday arrested Lalit Goyal, vice chairman and managing director of the Ireo Group, after four days of questioning. Goyal has been arrested in connection with a case of money laundering registered by the agency at its Chandigarh branch on the basis of allegations that Ireo swindled funds of home buyers and its investors.

“Enforcement Directorate has arrested Lalit Goyal, Managing Director of M/s.IREO Group of companies under The Prevention of Money laundering Act, 2002 … in a case related to cheating and siphoning of funds of Home Buyers/ Investors and Others,” the ED said in a statement.

Lalit Goyal is a close relative of BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal.