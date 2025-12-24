EC publishes draft Electoral rolls for Chhattisgarh, MP, Kerala under SIR exercise

The Election Commission today released draft Electoral rolls for three states and one UT as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise. These states and UTs are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar. The second phase of the SIR of electoral rolls commenced on 4th November in nine States and three Union territories.

The states and UTs are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The large-scale revision of the electoral rolls will conclude with the publication of the final voter list on 14th February next year.