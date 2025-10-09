EC Issues Guidelines to Ensure Accessible, Well-Equipped Polling Stations in Bihar

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 12:16 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

To facilitate smooth and accessible voting in upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission has issued sweeping instructions for ground-level polling station improvements. According to instructions, each polling station is mandated to have ramps and accessible infrastructure for PwDs and senior citizens, safe pathways, signage, drinking water, toilets, proper lighting and waiting sheds. Stations serving more than three booths must have separate entry and exit points to ease crowding.

In addition, model polling stations, emboldened with local artwork and eco-friendly materials, will be set up across districts. These reforms signal the EC’s intent to not just expand voter turnout, but enhance dignity and convenience of voting.