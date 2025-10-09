The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC Issues Guidelines to Ensure Accessible, Well-Equipped Polling Stations in Bihar

Oct 9, 2025

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 12:16 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

To facilitate smooth and accessible voting in upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission has issued sweeping instructions for ground-level polling station improvements. According to instructions, each polling station is mandated to have ramps and accessible infrastructure for PwDs and senior citizens, safe pathways, signage, drinking water, toilets, proper lighting and waiting sheds. Stations serving more than three booths must have separate entry and exit points to ease crowding.

In addition, model polling stations, emboldened with local artwork and eco-friendly materials, will be set up across districts. These reforms signal the EC’s intent to not just expand voter turnout, but enhance dignity and convenience of voting.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

UP: Several injured in Kanpur Scooty blasts

Oct 8, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Gujarat for Three Days

Oct 8, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal Pradesh, Prez, PM express grief over accident

Oct 8, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

فلسطینی نژاد سائنس داں عمر ایم یاغی کو 2025 کا نوبل انعام برائے کیمیا

9 October 2025 1:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

Who is Omar M Yaghi who shares 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

9 October 2025 12:49 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, M. Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel in Chemistry for Metal-Organic Frameworks

9 October 2025 12:33 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC Issues Guidelines to Ensure Accessible, Well-Equipped Polling Stations in Bihar

9 October 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments